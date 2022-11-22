1.Work truck for sale, 1996 Dodge Ram 1500 series, 4×4, includes title, everything works, automatic, lift kit with steps, best offer. 302-519-1311

2. 1 HP Grisley dust collector, 7 years on it, paid $338 new, selling $175, includes all attachments. 732-740-1145 in Gargatha

3. LF pitbull puppy free or french/english bull dog puppy, free. 757-710-4691

4. Pair of boots, Wolverines, mens size 13, brand new in the box, paid $150 asking $75, never been worn. Rifle with scope, .225 caliber, excellent shape, $275 OBO. 757-894-6319

5. Scoby ducks for sale, 3 months old. 757-594-6059 in Wachapreague

6. Drive shaft for a 1996-1997 Chevy S-10 pickup, 2wd. 757-919-0001

7. Scar audio 212 subwoofer, with a matching amp, in a box, $200 OBO. 757-528-7798 in Painter

8. LG dryer for sale, $275 or $250. In Mappsville 757-894-1848

9. Canon Printer, 3 in 1. X-Box game system. 757-610-5194 located in Parksley

10. Get your pet set for winter FREE STRAW available for outside dogs or cats in need. Pick up in Greenbush, VA. Call or Text. 757-999-4999

11. 3 Brick unvented gas wall heater $45. Goulds 1/2 HP water pump $25. If no one is home please leave message and I will return call. 1-757-442-7183

12. 12’ x 12’ carpet, oatmeal color, installation was botched by Lowes so only used in living room for 2 months in a pet and smoke free home. Asking $200 or best offer. 1-757-710-0859

13. Dining room table, 6 chairs and hutch for sale, solid wood, FREE. Wooden table with leaf, FREE. Call 757-710-4745

14. LF wheelchair scooter for a friend. 1994 Ford Tempo, no title, as is or for parts. 410-422-8973

15. Wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287

16. Roughly 15 acres or more of land want to lease out in the Leemont Area. Still looking for a Colt 45 or maybe another brand have. Roughly 100 glass insulators that were on ole telphone poles plus some old bottles. 1-757-387-7506

17. LF old fireplace mantle for an art project. Box of 9 vintage porcelain door knobs, 7 white and 2 brown, one with lock, $30 each or all for $250. Very good condition. 1-757-787-7351

18. Good Honda GX390 11.7 HP engine on bad pressure washer. Runs well, horizontal one-inch keyed shaft. $160. 1-757-695-0294

19. LF turnip greens for sale. 757-665-4862

20. Ibanez 5 string bass guitar, black in color with super glossy finish, includes Ibanez practice amp, like brand new, $175 for the pair OBO. Ketler LER P Cycle electronic exercise bike, LED read out, sells for over $550, asking $200. Complete set of BMW rims, Borbets, black finish, 15 inch, 5×120 MM lug pattern, $400 OBO, include tires. 757-710-1490