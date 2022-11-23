FSF Mrs. Audrey M. Young of Parksley, WBC on Sunday at 3PM from First Baptist Church, Mappsville, with Rev. Dr. Lisa Johnson officiating. Interment WB in the Church Cemetery. Family and friends may call on Sunday from 2-3 PM at the church. Arrangements by the Cooper & Humbles Funeral Co., Accomac.
