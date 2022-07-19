1.46 inch Craftsman riding lawn mower, runs good, needs a cable injector blade, everything else in good shape, $350. 757-678-6250

2. 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup, 4×4, $3,000 OBO. King size bed frame in excellent used condition, $50. 757-787-3862

3. 2000 Ford Mustang convertible, $4,500. Brand new generator in box, $750. Cherry wood vanity with stool, $30. 757-777-2506

4. Acre of property on Turkey Run Road in Mappsville for sale, $29,000, high ground. 12k BTU window AC, very cold, $125 cash. 3 piece antique dining room set, kitchen table, hutch with glass doors, another square cabinet, all three for sale, call for price. 757-710-5238

5. LF outside dog kennel. 757-990-0075 leave a message

6. Full size boxspring, $50, nothing wrong with it. Love seat that is in excellent condition, greenish beige color, $100. 845-282-3485 can text pictures

7. LF trailer to buy, one bedroom, fixer upper, for a disabled person, looking to pay monthly. 757-894-9584 Glenn Curtis

8. LF house to buy, budget $100,000 – $125,000, 1-2 bedroom and 1 bath, in Accomack or Northampton County, in move in condition. 757-694-5660

9. Sofa and Rocker Recliner (good condition) FREE. Call: 757-787-2219

10. 2000 Harley Davidson Sportster 883 custom. 1-845-699-1179

11. 16 foot jon boat, side console, 25 HP 2 stroke Johnson, trailer, $4,000. 757-710-3876

12. Set of 4 / 20inch rims and tires for sale $600. 1-757-387-2114

13. Step platform ladder, mobile, $450. Upright Victorian grand piano, worth $3,000, for donation to a non-profit. 10-15 chairs, folding, to be donated. 1-718-916-9758

14. Looking for a set of rims for a 1997 Chevy S-10 pickup, 15 inch. 757-894-0196

15. 50 pound tub of 3 inch chlorine tablets for a pool. 757-442-7249

16. Wheelchair lift that hooks on back of a van. wheelchair ramps one of them is 5ft. and the other is 10ft. Please call for price 757-789-5287

17. 15′ fiberglass boat with 70 HP Tohatsu engine, runs great, new lights and floor, upholstery needs work, galvanized loadrite trailer, $1,500. 14′ v-bottom aluminum Game Fisher boat in excellent condition, make offer. 757-787-2961 call back if no answer.

18.LF three bedroom home in Accomac County, need ASAP. 757-709-1035

19. 1994 Plymouth Voyageur minivan, automatic transmission, v8, needs headliner, $1,500, one owner vehicle minivan, white with blue interior, in pretty good condition. LF 2 bedroom trailer or house for rent in Maryland, rent to own or just to rent, $700 – $800 a month. 410-422-8973

20. Young Guinea birds for sale. Call 757-817-4722

21. LF crabs, half bushel or so. 757-894-0113

22. Two acres of land for sale, driveway, underground electric, well and septic permit, between Parksley and Leemont on the backroad. 757-387-2403

