Drivers looking to save money have a new option – enroll in the new Mileage Choice Program the next time you renew your vehicle registration.

The program is a voluntary option for drivers of electric, hybrid or fuel-efficient vehicles who pay the Commonwealth’s highway use fee.

Instead of paying the fee up front at registration renewal, customers who participate in the Mileage Choice Program will only pay for the actual number of miles they drive throughout the year. Customers who drive less than 11,600 miles per year (the number of miles the average Virginian drives each year) will save money. For those who drive more, they’ll never pay more than their highway use fee. Customers can enroll in the Mileage Choice Program when it is time to renew their vehicle registration and must sign up prior to renewing. The sign-up process is easy:

Enroll: Before renewing your vehicle registration, create an account with Emovis. You will need your vehicle information and a valid credit or debit card to set up an account. Emovis will send you a device to place in your vehicle to report mileage. Install the device: When you receive the mileage reporting device, follow the directions provided by Emovis to install the device in your vehicle and fully activate your account. You will also need to download a smartphone app to record an initial odometer reading. Drive: The miles you drive will be recorded by the device, up to the amount of the highway use fee.

“We continue to not only provide options for Virginians at DMV, but look for innovative and efficient solutions to save our customers time and money,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford. “By choosing to participate in the Mileage Choice Program, customers may pay less, but will also spread out their highway use fee instead of paying one lump sum annually.”

The Virginia General Assembly instituted the highway use fee in 2020 to ensure drivers of fuel-efficient and electric vehicles contribute their fair share toward covering wear and tear on the Commonwealth’s highway system. The legislation also created the Mileage Choice Program as a mileage-based alternative that will never cost customers more than the annual highway use fee.

To sign up or learn more about the program, visit dmvNOW.com/VAMileageChoice.