1.Boat: 1983 Starcraft, 22 feet long, metal hull, 150 HP Mercury outboard motor, $700 OBO, includes trailer, needs some work. 757-708-0944 in Onancock

2. Washer and dryer 150 for the pair dryer has three prong cord. Toddler bed $30. A year’s worth of three T boy’s clothing. 757-710-0052

3. Kitchen set for sale, four high back chairs, marble top table, $200 OBO. 757-710-0298

4. Oak kitchen cabinet doors (12) and drawers (6). With hinges & handles, good condition. Home Depot Lifeproof laminated plank flooring, about 30 planks, 4 ft x 8 inches each. Walnut color. 863-397-2190

5. 2003 Oldsmobile Sport Utility Good condition, sell as is $1,200 or best offer. 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser Good condition but needs a timing belt, sell as is $1,500 or best offer. Call for more information at 787-1917

6. For sale: golf club set with new bag and accessories, $50. 757-787-3242

7. LF. Shelled Pecans. LF. HVAC Technician to swap out a heat pump. For Sale electric breaker demolition hammer, very low hours $300. Heavy duty floor model 7 speed drill press with wood mortising attachment, $250. 10” Makita compound slide chop saw, $225. 757-999-4140

8. Full size bed frame, $40. Samsung washer, no agitator, $200. 2 wooden stools, $20 each. 757-824-0553

9. Craftsman riding mower 26HP, 54 in deck, needs TLC, $600. LF 1 bedroom home or apartment. 18ft trailer all lights work an clean title, $1,750 OBO. 757-350-5873

10. Salt treated lumber. Gas leaf blower, Stihl, runs great. LF junk appliances/scrap metal. 757-678-2566

11.Cleaning out the content of a shed and house content. Moving soon. Cemetery Road in Exmore. Call 757-710-7281

12. Vintage wood-burning stove, very good condition $100. Solid oak round oak dining room table, pedestal legs $100. Twin mattress, good condition $25. 757-787-7351

13. Land for rent for hunting, serious inquiries only, deer galore! Ladder racks for a work van, $50. 15 bushels of black walnuts, you pick. 757-710-1489

14. 8 piece living room set, excellent shape. 1999 Grand Prix, excellent shape. 757-710-0810

15. Looking to buy an ATV, youth size, in excellent condition. 757-665-6127

16. Free food and also a room for rent 443-735-1633 Pocomoke MD

17. 8 horsepower Evinrude outboard motor for parts, $20 OBO. 757-695-0402

18. Winter jacket for sale, zipper front, Washington Redskins jacket, never worn, large. Slip over jacket with hood, large, $25 for each. 757-787-7370

19. LF dump trailer at a reasonable price, fairly good size. 757-710-5324

20. Full size fold up ping pong table with accessories in excellent condition, $60. 757-894-8451

21. One Michelin LTX AT2 tire, 275/65/18, in very good condition. $60. Adjustable flame deflectors to cover burners of gas grill to reduce flare-ups. 3 sets brand new in package, $30. Call 410-430-0476, leave message if no answer.

22. 1pr Women’s Skechers GogaMax Black Size 10. Worn 3 times, $15. 1 Instant Pot 6 Quart Used once, $20. 757-694-5099

23. 2004 Mercury Monterey minivan, super clean, MD INSPECTED $4,200. 443-523-5741

