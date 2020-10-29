A memorial service for Baby Boy Joseph Paul Thornton, cherished son of Paul Thornton and Alix Rasmussen of Parksley, will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home on Sunday afternoon at 1, with Pastor Rob Kelly officiating.

Contributions may be made in Joey’s memory to the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters (CHKD), P.O. Box 2156, Norfolk, VA 23501-2156 or online at www.chkd.org.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

.