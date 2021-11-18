1.LF hayman sweet potatoes. 757-710-2591

2.Looking for 1981-1987 C10 pick ups. Looking for 1985, 86 & 87 Cutlas Supreme. Call 757-350-9497

3.30 HP Evinrude outboard motor, short shaft, tiller arm pull start, stainless prop.$425.00/obo. Complete roll of heavy woven fiberglass cloth 100 ft x 3 ft $300.00 /obo. Wood furnace, Yukon jack, includes building, tin, and duct work BUYER REMOVES DUCT WORK!!!Over $1300.00 of duct work alone, $1,250. 757-894-9229

4. For sale: 2009 Dodge Caliber SXT Sport, Stone White color. All options, well maintained, garage-kept. 113,000 miles. Asking $5,000. 757-442-4041

5. Authentic picture of Yogi Berra $20 for use of a floor jack. 757-607-6995

6. LF junk appliances or scrap metal. Will pick it up for free. 757-678-2566

7. Looking to buy a hamster cage and sayings to go with it. 757-665-6127

8. L/f un wanted car or trucks running or not text me 609-780-4960

9. Found cat, male, very young, 8-9 months, long hair, black tabby. 757-710-9576

10. 1994 Ford Tempo, has a problem with right front fender but person has replacement, automatic, runs good, drives good, has boat hitch, good AC, $495 OBO. 757-787-2936

11. 1993 Harley Davidson Dyna Wide glide, runs good, lops of chrome, $7,500. 757-331-1900 in Cheriton

12. 2 backpack leaf blowers, in excellent shape. 757-710-0810

13. LF adult 3 wheel tricycle, in good condition. 757-894-7666

14. Marble top mini bar with 4 Ashley furniture bar stools, $500. 14 foot fiberglass canoe, $200. 757-894-7295

15. Rabbit for sale and looking for hen turkeys. 757-710-3192

16. Looking for 7 x 14.5 wheels and tires to fit mobile home axles. Call or text 710-5043.

17. Toyo stove oil electric furnace, 22k electric BTU, including tank, $1,000. 757-709-1096

18. 2 Goodyear tires, size 26570R17, half life left, $20. LF logsplitter to rent or split wood. 845-464-9465

19. Free King size mattress, 2 box springs and metal frame, ok condition, pick up today only. 8295 Atlantic Rd. Wallops Island 23337 phone 757-824-4555

20. 06 ford expedition runs an drive..$4,000… bobcat zero turn 61in cut $3,500 ..scag zero turn 52in cut $1800.. also 12ft trailer $1,600.. will trade all for nice 4door pickup. 757-350-5873

21. New HP desktop, $270 firm. 3 ton jack, 150. Dog house, $60. Call 387-0650

22. Two (2) push mowers for sale, good condition. One (1) is self propelled. Needs fuel line cleaned. $30.00 each or both for $50. Two (2) lawn tractors for sale: Snapper, 46″ cut, runs good, needs TLC. Craftsmen 42″ needs deck. $200 each or both for $350. 757-710-0532

23. For Sale – Lifestyler JH4000 exercise bike with time/distance/speed readout. $25. 301-641-7981

