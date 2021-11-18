Funeral services for Margaret Bratten of Snow Hill, MD will be held on Saturday at 1 PM at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Snow Hill, MD. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Church. Interment will be in the Church Cemetery. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.
