- Gas grill, Master Force, 2 grills, never used, $75. 757-387-0805
- 2.2 bedroom house for rent lower Accomack County. For additional information contact (757)359-5424. Serious inquiries only.
- LF house to rent in Exmore or Accomack County. 757-710-4378
- Deluxe wooden office chair with cushion. Black in color. Only had it for six months. $100 OBO. 757-695-0402 leave a message if no answer
- Free: tote full of magazines and cook books. 757-665-5645
- LF transfer case for a 2007 GMC 3500, dual max diesel. 443-235-3460 in Princess Anne
- Looking for two bedroom home. 757-505-6008
- 2014 Nissan Sentra with 127,000 miles. Small dent in rear left bumper. One owner. Asking $6,000. 757-329-8678
- Looking to purchase smaller outboard motors 40hp and down. Any condition running or not running. No interest in Mercury’s. 540-845-9269
- Remington model 788 223 caliber, with scope, $450 firm. In Pocomoke 443-880-7671
- 285 DVDs for sale, $150 for all. Air nailer for framing, Bostics, $100. 757-710-4965
- LF deep freezer in good condition. LF trampoline in good condition. LF wooden swing set in good condition. 757-665-5335
- 36 ft. Aluminum Ladder for sale. Good Condition – Don’t have any use for a ladder anymore. Asking $75.00 for it.1 – Like New “Brother Electric Typewriter” – w/ Correctional Tape’s. FREE. Call: 757-999-0002 after 3:30 pm today and anytime any other day.
- Self propeller push mower, Briggs and Stratton motor, starts right up, $75 OBO. 757-694-8072
- LF handyman to realign satellite dish. Ford Ranger for sale, transmission redone, $300 for all. 757-442-5623
- Barrett ghost 410 crossbow new condition scope Xtra bolts field & broad head tips with case $500 firm pocomoke 443-880-7671
- 3 travel trailers free for the scrap metal, have to haul away. 410-430-7128
- 2 sets of heavy cement steps, one has built in guard rail, $100. Kerosene tank, 275 gallon, 90 gallons of kerosene in it, $100. 757-709-9255
- LF chest freezer. LF chainsaw in good shape. LF old work truck or van. 410-422-8973 in Salisbury
- Troybilt zero turn mower, 50 inch cut, $400. 75 HP Mercury boat motor with controls, $850. Camper shell for 6.5 foot truck bed, $75. 757-331-1911
- 2009 Toyota Camry, very good condition, garage kept, 205,894 miles, $2,800. 757-442-4798
- LF above ground pool with all working parts in good condition, reasonable priced. 757-999-0083
- Rare Duncan Fife sofa, antique striped velvet, $250. 757-442-3134
