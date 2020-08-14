Governor Ralph Northam announced that 18 communities across the Commonwealth will receive $278,000 in Virginia Main Street grants to accelerate the economic revitalization of their downtown districts as part of Virginia’s COVID-19 economic recovery strategy.

Nine Downtown Investment Grants were awarded to the Designated Main Street towns of Culpeper, Luray, South Boston, St. Paul, and Wytheville, and the cities of Danville, Franklin, Fredericksburg, and Lynchburg.

Nine Commercial District Affiliate grants were awarded to the towns of Bedford, Cape Charles, Colonial Beach, Honaker, Onancock, and Tazewell, and the cities of Buena Vista, Covington, and Martinsville.

“Downtown districts are the lifeblood of our communities and our local economies, and they need our support now more than ever,” said Governor Northam. “Main Street communities across the Commonwealth have been greatly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and these grants will provide critical assistance to help small businesses stay afloat and advance Virginia’s economic recovery.”

Virginia Main Street grants are administered by the Department of Housing and Community Development and help to reenergize development of downtown communities, while utilizing their cultural assets and character. Funding can go toward implementing innovative strategies, plans and programs, capacity building, or design projects that help stimulate increased private investment. This is further accomplished by pooling the resources of local civic and business leaders who are working to bring their Main Street communities back to life. The Virginia Main Street program is comprised of 26 designated communities and more than 90 Commercial District Affiliates throughout Virginia.

The Commercial District Affiliate Grant money will be used in Cape Charles to build a microsite. Onancock will use their grant to develop Onancock Branding Architecture.

.