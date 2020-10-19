1.LF 2-3 bed 1-2 bath home for rent, between Onley and the Maryland line, within price range of $750, must allow pets 757-894-9414 call between 8 AM and 10:30 AM

2.Queen size Ashley Chime 12in. plush hybrid mattress $125, 3 5gal. plastic portable fuel tanks $15 each, Weber grill model 1200 portable w/ foldable cart $150 757-442-3102

3.LF 1 bedroom apartment 757-709-0271

4.LF 20ft flagpole 757-999-0083

5.Parcel of land for rent on Bayside Rd. 757-709-5671

6.FREE Oak Kitchen cabinet doors (12), and drawers (6), Home Depot Lifeproof laminated plank flooring 4ft x 8in. 863-397-2190

7.6 ton project car trailer, no title $650, 12ft Aluminum brake w/ cutting wheel $1,200, heavy duty shop table saw $200 757-710-6148

8.Free piano, computer chair, LF upright freezer 757-894-8118

9.2007 Pontiac G5 2 door, runs great $3,200 757-709-1260

10.LF ATV 4 wheeler, LF pontoon boat in great shape 607-437-4782

11.Upright vacuum, cable box, 2 color TVs 757-331-2598

12.LF Van, LF 0 turn mower, LF utility trailer 757-709-2659

13.LF 4wd pickup in great working condition 757-894-3742

14.1993 Dodge Caravan $550 757-710-4905

15.2003 Jeep Liberty $800 757-350-9686

16.7pc. Living room set 710-0810

17.Sofa bed $175, monster high doll high school w/ dolls and accessories $150, cherry wood cabinet, 4ft x 3ft $40 443-880-1331

18.678-2244 windows $100

19.Ladder rack $500 obo 757-607-7373

20.Computer desk, rocking chair, dog kennel 824-5389

21.2 pull behind spreaders, old fashioned Sears Roebuck grass cutter $50 for all, Goodyear wrangler truck tires 265-60-r20 100% tread $50 each tire, various name-brand men’s dress suits in excellent condition $50 per suit 757-710-1490

22.LF somebody to work on a refrigerator, shower for sale $150 787-2562

23.Tow-behind pine cone collector $200 757-387-0051

24.757-336-6617 LF metal barrels/drums at least 3

25.20 ton hydraulic jack 757-824-4818

26.Sectional sofa 757-787-7969

27.787-3493 2 used metal garage doors w/ new tracks

28.6 acres of land for rent, set of ladder racks $50, tow package $50 757-710-1489

29.Brand new power XL air fryer grill w/ rotisserie $130 757-710-9642

30.Old wire clam baskets, 2 person saw, LF old Eastern Shore decoys 757-387-7506