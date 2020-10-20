Pictures courtesy of Hélène Doughty.

A weekend pickleball tournament raised funds for Northampton County’s Toys for Tots program.

Organized by Pickleball By The Bay and Cape Charles small business owners Jo Bawiec and Lori Smith of The Dink Shop, the tournament took place on Sunday, October 18th at the Cape Charles tennis courts. Twelve teams competed with 1st place winners Kristin Webb and Tabi Molera.

Pickleball is a cross between tennis and ping pong and one of the fastest growing sports in America. About 2 years ago, the Town of Cape Charles added blended lines for pickleball in the existing tennis courts. Since then, the local pickleball community has grown to about 60 players in the last year.

With the support of the Town of Cape Charles, the tournament raised $575.

If anyone is interested in learning more about pickleball, they can follow us on Facebook @ CapeCharlespickleballbythebay.

