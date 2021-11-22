1.2002 Dodge Dakota pickup, crew cab, 4wd, motor runs great, transmission and transfer case need work $1,800 757-693-1450

2.61in. 0 turn mower, runs and cuts, $3,500, 2006 Ford Expedition, runs and drives, in good condition $4,000 or trade for the right pickup truck, 757-350-5873

3.LF 2 5-drawer file cabinets in good condition 757-710-8835

4.rabbit and rat babies for sale, LF Turkey hen, LF male goat for breeding purposes 757-710-3192

5.2 complete axles for a trailer $50 410-430-7128

6.2 totes of Christmas Village decorations (buildings, trees, people, etc) $50 obo 757-710-4586

7.New desktop $300, 3 ton floor jack $200, 1997 Dodge 5 speed pickup $1,000 757-387-0650

8.2001 PT Cruiser, garage kept, low mileage $4,100 757-817-4722

9.Lifestyler JH4000 exercise bike, includes time/speed/distance display, works well 301-641-7981

10.LF 1981-1987 C10 pickups, LF 1985-87 Cutlass Supreme 757-350-9497

11.2004 Chrysler Sebring Limited, convertible, gold paint, new battery, good tires, cd/cassette player, AM/FM radio, AC $5,000 757-336-3377

12.18in Chrome universal rims, good shape $600 obo 757-709-4287

13.2006 Toyota Camry Solona in good condition 757-693-7830

14.Hayman Potatoes & Turnip greens for sale @ Complete Exhaust on Rt.13 south on Onley (last day)

15.LF Muscovy ducks 757-710-3192

16.2 antique chairs $30 757-709-1522

17.4 drawer filing cabinet, wooden, in good shape $20, ~10 sheets of metal roofing 757-894-0823

18.KitchenAid Mixer w/ 5qt bowl, in excellent condition, pedestal sink w/ faucet 757-710-4829

19.Antique Hoosier kitchen cupboard 757-505-6110

20.2003 Park Avenue Buick 703-362-8744

21.Full/Twin Bunk bed (full size bottom, twin size top), no mattress 757-854-8874

22.LF junk appliances and scrap metal 757-678-2566

23.18-19in Element color TV w/ remote, Sylvania dvd/vhs player $25 757-710-6290

24.410-422-8973 LF reliable car for reasonable price, preferably local, LF 2 bedroom trailer or house

25.757-331-2279 Junior drum set w/ drum sticks, sheet, etc $100, xylophone w/ case $100

26.Fresh Brown eggs $3 a dozen, roosters and hens for sale 757-665-6279