Paige Anne Huston, 80, of Salisbury, Maryland formerly of Lee Mont, Virginia passed peacefully November 16, 2021, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury after a short battle with heart failure. Paige, named after her father, was born April 18, 1941, in Lee Mont, Virginia to the late Beatrice Mae Wessells and Paige F. Wessells of Lee Mont, VA.

Paige attended Parksley High School and Wor-Wic Community College. She had a lengthy career in the construction industry spanning from the 1970’s to 2000’s. Her career started as a secretary for Evan Crane Rental, to later becoming a dispatcher for Pocahontas and ending with her retirement from Arundel due to illness. She was highly respected in her field.

Paige often organized company parties, church weddings and other social gatherings. She conceptualized the numerous floats in the Salisbury Christmas Parade for Pocahontas and Arundel.

She was an avid cook, highly known for her famous lasagna. Paige won first place several years at the Wicomico County Fair for her chocolate cheesecake. She absolutely loved to cook.

Her next joy was flowers and gardening. There was not anything she could not tell you about gardening and flowers; when to plant, what to plant, what type of soil they needed.

Paige was also known for her fashion flare. She had wanted to be a fashion designer as a child.

She shared a passion for cars with her son Ricky.

Paige attended Crossroads Church of God. She was a Christian with a strong belief in God. She was able to recite scriptures from memory and could tell you where to look in the bible.

Paige had many friends and a fantastic sense of humor. She maintained friendships that spanned over many years. It is said if you have five good friends you are lucky. She was lucky, she had five loyal friends: Judi Ennis, BJ Hambury, Mary Ellen English, Teresa Gordy, and Sue Heath.

Paige is survived by her two children, Ricky Thomas Payne of Salisbury, Maryland and Melissa Anne Payne of Snow Hill, Maryland. A sister Kay Wessells Lewis of Lee Mont, VA. A nephew Trent F. Lewis of Lee Mont, VA and a “special” niece Lauren Ennis Mann of Salisbury, MD. And her beloved Tex.

Our sincere gratitude to Sue Heath who devoted over two months of care to Tex and Paige. Kathy Sheldon who stayed by Paige’s bedside to the end of her life.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 23 at 9-10:00am at Holloway Funeral Home – Salisbury. A Funeral Service will be held from 10:00-11:00am following the visitation. Interment will be at 1:00pm at Parksley Cemetery in Parksley, VA. Pastor John Kalfayan will be officiating.

