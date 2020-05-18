1.Remington 3.5in 12gauge shotgun $325 obo, International 510 Grain drill $1,500, Yukon Jack wood furnace w/ duct work and building $1,500 757-894-9230
2.New Toto brand toilet, w/ tank and seat $65, Delta Champion tool box for full size pickup $150 410-430-7128
3.LF puppy 757-709-4927
4.LF trailer for 20ft boat 757-709-5528
5.1998 Pontiac Grand Am $900 757-768-0764 serious inquiries only
6.Free 3 month old kitten, weaned and litter box trained 757-310-8356
7.LF 6 quart KitchenAid countertop mixer, LF golf cart/utility vehicle, LF mechanic to work on a Kawasaki LKR 650 757-999-4140
8.LF one bedroom apartment in Parksley-Bloxom area 709-0271
9.3 point single bottom plow $250, bush hog box blade $325, cub cadet 1042 19hp riding mower 757-678-7836
10.LF rhubarb 207-458-7971
11.757-709-8480 1947 Ford Tractor 8N $1,500
12.1987 Suzuki LS motorcycle, customized, military green, excellent shape $1,000 obo, LF 17caliber rifle w/ bull barrel 757-894-6319
13.Riding mower $300 757-693-1417
14.LF brick mason w/ 3+ years of experience 710-0628
15.LF car or pickup for reasonable price 757-894-7577
16.Front end tiller, mower, and large dog pen 757-694-7704
17.9 drawer trench provincial dresser, chair rail and floor trim, carousel horse $550 757-710-5600
18.665-6279 Cornish chicks, rooster, chocolate scovi duck
19.Interior door 36×80 $125 obo, LF laying hens for reasonable price 710-3348