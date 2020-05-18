Although Governor Northam delivered on his expected beach update at his Monday news conference, apparently his loosening of restrictions will affect only Virginia Beach. Northam bowed to pressure to Virginia Beach, but all other beaches including Cape Charles will be open only for fishing or exercise.

The Governor explained that Virginia Beach got preferential treatment because they had a plan to police the beach and insure patrons adhered to social distancing. Beach sports will still not be allowed and patrons at the beach will not be able to set up multiple umbrellas and must remain 6 ft apart. Beach monitors will be on duty to make sure the restrictions are adhered to.

Crowds ignored Northam’s restrictions and flocked to the beach front on Friday and Saturday to get out and enjoy the summer like weather. Anger against the restrictions is building throughout the state.

Meanwhile Cape Charles will have to again limit access to its beach during the lucreative Memorial Day Weekend.