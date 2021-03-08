1.Wood kitchen cabinets in good condition, electric stove and overhead microwave $400 410-430-7189

2.2pc. Art-Deco style furniture sets, 1 set includes armoire w/ cedar lined closet and 5 dove-tailed drawers and matching dresser $300, 1 set includes a dining room table w/ 4 chairs $175 757-819-8203

3.5×8 utility trailer, tag included, no title, $500, 6,000 watt generator, runs well $400 757-350-5873

4.1996 Chevy S10 extended cab pickup, runs and drives $1,600 443-523-5741

5.LF apartment or mobile home ASAP 757-350-5088

6.LF old cement blocks 757-894-7175

7.2015 Ford Fusion SE $9,000 obo 757-894-0869

8.Duplex for sale in Exmore, 2 septic tanks, 2 wells, 1 acre 267-591-5862

9.2 utility trailers 18ft by 6ft 10in, and 6ft by 12ft, 2 0 turn mowers, 61in and 50in 757-350-5873

10.LF junk appliances and scrap metal 757-678-2566

11.Young female cat, rare cocoa brown, FREE to a good home 757-387-8020

12.LF 2 bedroom home for rent within range of $1,000 a month, disabled veteran, no pets, non-smoking call or text 518-344-8362

13.Jazzy electric wheelchair $650, Kenmore Elite stainless steel gas grill $350, 2 inground yard ponds $15 each or $25 for both 757-442-5019

14.Duck decoy lamp w/ black walnut base $75 302-430-4645

15.Galvanized 19ft boat trailer w/ skids and handcrank $400, Coleman electric start generator, needs carburetor, LF 2-3 bedroom house to rent in Northampton County 757-710-8606

16.Lift lounge chair, lifts up occupant to assist getting out of the chair, brown in color, water-resistant leather $600, Air Fryer w/ accessories $60 442-4381

17.LF 20-24ft walkaround boat w/ cuddy, with or without outboard motor or trailer 757-442-3013

18.LF small deep freezer 757-709-4228

19.LF 32ft Aluminum extension ladder 757-678-6169

20.1986 Mazda Big2000 longbed truck, AC, runs great, small problem w/ clutch 757-787-7542

21.12gauge double barrel shotgun $275 obo 757-894-6319

22.250gal water tank in excellent condition $150, 400lb power ladder $800 757-710-7146

23.Home made 14ft duck boat on galvanized trailer, 9.9 Suzuki outboard motor, needs to be looked over $1,200 617-5288

24.LF 3 bedroom house in Accomac county, LF small boat w/ motor, hitch, and trailer, LF car trailer 757-921-8021

25.2003 Cadillac SRS $3,500 cash 443-735-6078

26.1975 Outboard motor $700, 4lbs dumbbells 757-894-8118

27.410-422-8973 LF pickup, automatic, in running condition, within price range of $1,000

28.LF home on the eastern shore, land must be Horse Friendly 607-282-4206

29.16ft aluminum Boat, motor, and trailer $2,200 757-787-8455

30.LF small city or county license plates (circa 60’s and 70’s) 757-675-6661