A private family viewing for Rubin Selby of Newark, Delaware, formerly of the Eastern Shore of Virginia will be held Saturday from 12 PM to 2 PM at the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Accomack, Va. Interment will be held at First Baptist Church Cemetery, Mappsville, Va. Professional services are being provided by the Smith & Scott Funeral Home, Accomack, Va.
Related Posts
Irvin Amadeo
March 12, 2019
Mr. Charles Fontaine
April 30, 2020
Mr. Lonnie Jones
September 12, 2019
Mrs. Maggie Giddens
December 31, 2019
Local Conditions
March 8, 2021, 1:43 pm
Sunny
45°F
45°F
11 mph
real feel: 44°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 35%
wind speed: 11 mph W
wind gusts: 16 mph
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 6:24 am
sunset: 6:04 pm