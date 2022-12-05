1.Siegler kerosene stove, older, works fine, in good shape. 757-787-7969

2. Malik still looking for a free rotweiler or rotweiler puppy. 757-678-3913

3. 4 Sale 2017 Midnight Blue Ford Escape, 4WD, 31,950 miles, $20,000 OBO. 757-787-7376

4. 4 cherry dining chairs, Windsor style, $125, good condition. 1-610-349-5380

5. DynaGlo propane heater $100. 4 truck Goodyear tires, Size 16’s on 8 lug rims, $150 obo. 1-941-218-3941

6. LF old fashioned outdoor string Christmas light with big bulbs. 757-824-0942

7. 1993 Chevy Corvette, anniversary car, 45k miles, price reduced. 804-436-7350

8. Practically brand new Home Lite chainsaw, 20 inch bar, 45cc, case, used twice, $100. 757-894-8118

9. Cuisinart extra large electric Turkey fryer rotisserie and steamer for, $75, used once. Call 757-710-0645

10. Cannon Printer, 3 in 1, scans, prints and fax. X-Box 360, best offer. 757-610-5194

11. LF junk appliances or scrap metal will come get for free. 757-678-2566

12. 3 piece living room table set, black in color, call for price. 757-442-5370

13. Men’s Steel Toe Brown Brahma Vortex Boots. Size 12. Never Worn. $30. 757-694-5099

14. Side by side refrigerator, white in color, $100 firm. 757-387-2114

15. Yellow golf cart with black leather seats, chrome wheels, looks like new, runs like new, paid $6,000 asking $5,000. 757-894-1664

16. 2 utility trailers, both are 4×6, one has a pull down gate, $400, one has a camper shell on top, $500, titles to both. 2019 Quay Motorcycle, 200cc, $2,000, less than 400 miles, nice Christmas present. 5 jeep tires, 2457517, on rims, $600 for 5, $500 for 4. 757-894-5713

17. LF 2-4 good used tires, size 21570R16. LF good used reasonably priced vehicle. LF 2 bedroom trailer to rent in the new year, to rent or rent to buy. 410-422-8973

18. Corner gun cabinet, holds 10 guns, oak stain, 2 locking front doors with glass and storage that locks underneath, deer painted on it, $150. Beautiful hand painted 5 foot tall pony, bar going through it, mounted on platform with wheels, $300. 757-710-5288 or 757-710-5340

19. GE dishwasher, charcoal grey, still in box, $250. 757-442-7801

20. 2009 Lincoln MKS, super clean, good running car, high miles, everything works, can text pictures, $4,500. 609-780-4960

21. wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287

22. LF full queen bedframe to buy for a reasonable price. 757-678-3619