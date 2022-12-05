Funeral services for Mr. Ricky Sturgis, Jr. of Berlin, MD will be held on Sunday at 3 PM at St. John 2nd Baptist Church, Millsboro, DE. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the Church. Pastor Custis will be the Eulogist. Interment will be private. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.
3 hours ago
