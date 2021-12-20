1.1987 El Camino w/ power windows, power locks, AC, CD player $3,100, 1973 Chevy Nova w/ 350 motor & transmission $3,100, 1977 C10 Pickup $2,500 757-350-9497

2.1952 Cadillac Fleetwood Series 60, restored, in pristine condition, black in color w/ gray interior 757-710-1313

3.2005 Mercury Grand Marquis, needs fender and windshield $1,500 757-789-5346

4.2002 Oldsmobile Intrigue, runs and drives great $1,900 443-523-5741

5.LF 9mm handgun for a reasonable price 757-694-7975

6.Young female goat 757-710-3192 serious inquiries only

7.6 year old Vizsla dog, male, very friendly, doesn’t bark, needs a home 757-331-6855

8.Ridgid 12in. compound miter saw w/ laser, in very good condition $150 obo 757-709-2401

9.LF 3 bedroom home 757-387-7279

10.Set of 4 Firestone truck tires size LT245-70-r17 $200 obo 757-387-7174

11.Evinrude short shaft motor w/ tiller arm and stainless steel prop $425 obo, Wood furnace w/ $1,300 worth of duct work, heats 4,000sq.ft, asking $1,250 obo (buyer responsible for removal), Brand new, heavy duty 4in. Well auger w/ 33ft of extension pipe $350 obo 757-894-9230

12.FREE 100 Year old Upright piano w/ bench, painted cream, in excellent condition 804-937-9733

13.Lawnmower $60, weed whacker, like new $60, 3-4 bags of aluminum can tabs 757-678-3619

14.Utility trailer for sale, 4 truck tires 245-70-17 $50 apiece, LF junk appliances and scrap 757-678-2566

15.Engine & transmission in perfect condition $200 obo 757-710-5507

16.LF field goose decoys 710-9115

17.Heavy duty toolbox w/ drawers capacity of 100+lbs $700 obo, Ride-Em-Als children’s horse toy $150, cherrywood crib w/ mattress $60 443-880-1331

18.Honda dirt bike 80cc $1,300 410-845-1197

19.302-519-1311 LF Tractor trailer body for storage, LF pickup truck as cheap as possible

20.Camper shell toolboxes 8ft bed, other fits an S10, $500 for the pair, 4 tires on 2018 Ranger 6 lug wheels $250 for all 4, 2008 Suzuki Boulevard $3,200 757-894-5713

21.black powder rifle, exercise bike $40 442-5513

22.GE dishwasher $495 442-7801

23.Kenmore front loader dryer, blue in color, like new $275 757-894-1937

24.electric Smoker $175 757-710-7146

25.GE Refrigerator 28cu.ft. $150, like new, 757-678-2765