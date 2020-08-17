1.LF 2-3 bed 1-2 bath home for rent, between Onley and the Maryland line, within price range of $750, must allow pets 757-894-9414 call between 8 AM and 10:30 AM

2.50in. cut Troybuilt 0 turn mower $400, 75 Mercury boat motor w/ controls $850, camper shell for 6.5ft truck bed $75 757-331-1911

3.2009 Toyota Camry, very good condition, garage kept $3,800 757-442-4798

4.36ft. Aluminum ladder in good condition $75, like new Brother electric typewriter w/ correctional tape for FREE 757-999-0002 call after 3:30 PM

5.LF above ground pool w/ working parts in good condition 757-999-0083

6.Brass chandelier w/ 6 arms, 3 reclaimed wooden shelves, oak hope chest w/ cedar lining 757-709-4972

7.LF 2 bedroom home or apartment 757-505-6608

8.LF home hospital bed w/ rails, must be available by this weekend at the latest 334-618-2146

9.LF boxer puppy or boxer 443-665-4177

10.Free scrap metal to anyone who wants it 732-239-5075

11.2014 Nissan Sentra, small dent on left side of rear bumper $6,000 757-329-8678

12.LF plywood, 2×4 lumber, and 10ft 4×4 salt treated post 757-387-2114

13.Skill saw, brand new in the box $25, Banny roosters $5 apiece 757-894-6561

14.Golf clubs w/ new bag $75 757-787-3242

15.Lost wallet at Dollar General in 387-7108

16.2004 Chevy Impala, 2004-07 Honda Accord $700, various tools 894-1521

17.Gould’s shallow well 757-894-1292

18.Master gas grill w/ 5 knobs, 2 burners and extra burner for saucepan, black and silver in color $75 387-0805

19.Chickens 540-525-8846

20.Toilet tank repair kit $5, single bed mattress, clean $10, 30+ pairs of women’s shoes $20 for all 30+ 854-8251

21.LF fish finder GPS in good condition 757-387-2200

22.Refrigerators and AC units 894-1985

23.2 heavy duty cement steps, 3 steps high w/ railing FREE 709-9255

24.1999 Volkswagen Beetle $1,850 894-0466

25.2 sailboards w/ 6in. sails $500, key making machine $150, cement maker $55 678-5818

26.1987 Dodge Ram pickup w/ 2wd $800, 1984 Chevy 1.5ton pickup w/ Diesel engine, $2,500 845-282-3485

27.665-6279 Red chickens, tomatoes

28.4 195-60-16 tires, 1 free piano 757-894-8118

29.Riding mower in good condition 757-710-2677