The Eastern Shore reported four additional COVID-19 test positives Monday morning, all in Accomack County. All other COVID-19 metrics were unmoved. The Eastern Shore processed 137 tests in Monday’s numbers for a test positive rate of 2.9%.

Virginia reported 717 additional COVID-19 test positives Monday morning, with 17 additional probable cases.

31 additional COVID-19 hospitalizations were added with one fewer probable hospitalization. Statewide current COVID-19 hospitalizations ticked up by 14 to 857.

Virginia reported two additional COVID-19 deaths and two additional probable deaths.

Virginia processed 19,577 tests in Monday’s numbers for a test positive rate of 3.6%.

