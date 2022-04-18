1.Onkyo 7.2 Dolby Atmos av receiver, optima 1080p projector, speakers & other accessories $500 757-710-9283

2.2 windows, still in the box, (1 30×40 aluminum, white in color, mobile home hanging window $120, 1 white sliding window 36×24 $60) 757-414-4040

3.Tow Master car dolly, 80in., w/ surge brakes, like new $1,900 443-523-5741

4.LF 302 Ford engine 757-894-0541

5.2002 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT crew cab, 4wd, in good condition $9,200 757-787-7524

6.2 subwoofers $350 obo 757-528-7798

7.Extensive Vinyl record collection, various genres, artists, etc, 757-709-8195

8.LF a burn barrel 757-710-5464

9.Dutch built shed 10×20 $500 obo 757-993-0539

10.Willing to do yard work or clean up 757-787-7969

11.1986 Ford F-150 pickup w/ 8ft bed, cargo cap included, good tires $2,500 obo 609-372-8021

12.757-710-5238 Troybilt garden tiller, only used once $500, Yamaha jet ski w/ trailer, not used since last year $400 firm, LF gentleman who sold John Deere riding mower w/ bells & whistles to ask questions about the mower itself

13.2002 1200 Voyager (looks like a gold wing) fully dressed, lots of new parts, tagged, insured $3,000, 2007 Honda BTX 1300, includes Bluetooth $4,000 firm, 1800 Honda BTX w/ 70k miles, all chrome, flames down the side, insured, tagged, strong, well kept $3,000 (willing to trade for a pickup) 757-894-5713

14.Schwinn adult tricycle $300 410-430-7128

15.757-824-0046 LF hood for a late 70’s early 80’s Chevy 3/4-ton hood, LF tiller handle for a Yamaha 2 stroke outboard motor

16.Rear engine snapper mower 757-710-3876

17.2002 Lincoln Town Car $2,500, 2006 Ford Escape $2,500 obo, 4 mustang tires w/ rims $200 757-678-3520

18.Puppies 757-709-2541