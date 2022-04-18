Ann M. Spence, 83, wife of Jerry C. Spence and a resident of Wachapreague, VA, passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022, at her residence. Ann was a native of Harborton, VA. She was a retired cashier for the A&P Grocery Store and a member of Powelton Presbyterian Church.

In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by her daughter, Charlotte Powell and her husband, Randy, of Wachapreague.

A graveside service will be conducted Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 2:00PM at Edgehill Cemetery in Accomac, VA, with Reverend Bill Moore officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Powelton Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 98, Wachapreague, VA 23480.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

.