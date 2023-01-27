1.Eggs for sale, $12 for 30 while supplies last. 757-894-9719

2. LF American bulldog for free, puppy. 757-710-4691

3. Troybilt tiller for sale, asking $100. 757-787-8568

4. LF white sofa. 757-331-0586

5. Craftsman LT2000 riding lawn mower, 18.5 HP, 42 inch cut. LF computer for a 2003 Dodge Ram pickup, 4.7 liter engine. 757-505-6783

6. Yaesu FT-101E Ham Transceiver with YC-601 Digital Display, YO-100 Monitor Scope, external Landliner/Speaker, Yaesu Stand Mike and Yaesu hand mike. Have a couple amplifiers for amateur radio as well. Will discuss price. Call 410-430-0476 if interested.

7. Dishwashers. White Kenmore works good. $125.00 and a Black Kitchen Aid great condition. $200.

2. Paragon high fire Kiln, electric, manual top loader $250.00. And a Skutt # LT 3 K electric, manual top loader $250. DeWalt 12 inch wood planer $100.1-757-710-0774

8. LF $100 nice mens bicycle. 757-694-1398 in Parksley

9. 2021 Wolf scooter, only owned for 5 months, needs new coil pack, 50cc, $400. 757-678-3118

10. Looking for nice pistol doesn’t matter what caliber. Looking for nice hand carved decoys duck goose or shorebirds. 1-757-387-7506

11. Looking for two bedroom home asap. 1-862-591-0809

12. Feeding Tube Supplies. Trach Care Supplies. $20 per case. 1-757-414-7180

13. 2005 Dodge Caravan, wipers don’t work, exhaust needs work, runs and drives, good project van. LF scrap metal. 757-894-9300

14. LF 3 piece bedroom set for a girl, full size with boxspring and mattress. LF burning barrels. 757-665-5335

15. Looking for house to rent with big yard 2-3 bedrooms. Pickup tool box $60. Call 757-709-0923

16. Looking for hardware cloth (heavy duty screen wire) to use in building of a chicken coop. Have for sale Ninja DZ401 dual-basket air fryer with accessories. Like new, used only a few months. $150 or best offer. Call or text 757-710-5943.

17. Variety of XBox video games for sale. 757-610-6730 in Parksley

18. Gas powered 2 seater golf cart with carry box on back. Runs great, $1200. Large chicken coop, built to last, $600 obo. Vintage propane gas stove, white, $400. 1-757-710-5943

19. Tires, 26570/17, Goodyear Wranglers, $60. Poulan power saw, 16 inch bar, $150. 26 inch mens bike, $25. 757-678-6089

20. Bar with two stools. Corner desk. Practically brand new swivel chair. 757-894-2045

21. Large Whirlpool refrigerator in good condition, good shape, just too big for this person’s home, asking $50 if you come pick it up, black in color. 757-894-0600