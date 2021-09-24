1.LF Sheep or a female goat 757-350-1080

2.Crutches, CB Radio equipment, bilge pumps 757-693-0333

3.LF low mileage Honda CRV 757-414-0074

4.LF parts for a 60in Toro 0 turn mower, 27hp 757-709-9569

5.LF 2 bedroom home 757-694-7226

6.LF burn barrel 757-377-3689

7.Bissell bagless vacuum $25, Hamilton Beach microwave $25, black queen headboard and frame $60 757-694-1635

8.2005 Gallant, doesn’t run, has new parts $1,000 757-607-7664

9.2 matching living room chairs $75, 3 color TVs $20 each, 2 matching nightstands w/ 2 drawers each $45 (all items negotiable) 757-678-7482

10.New queen mattress and box set 757-331-4478

11.LF 3-4 bedroom home in Accomac County 757-678-2902

12.1973 Chevy Nova, 2 door, 350 motor & transmission $3,500, 1987 El Camino w/ power windows, locks, and AC, original 262 engine w/ 350 transmission $4,000, LF car carrier w/ open center 757-350-9497

13.New tires & rims for Ford F-150, Kenwood receiver w/ full surround sound $100 757-894-2028

14.Large sectional furniture w/ side chair in very good condition $300 757-894-8814

15.2001 Chrysler Town & Country van, seats 7, runs great $2,000 obo 757-270-4840

16.LF junk appliances and scrap metal 757-678-2566

17.Mobile home for rent, 2 bedroom, semi-private, must be quiet and reliable 757-854-1834

18.757-710-5238 Side by side refrigerator, stainless steel, water/ice dispenser $200, brand new queen size mattress $150, 16ft long by 6ft tall dog kennel $100 (not holding any items)

19.brand new Husqvarna chainsaw w/ new bar and chain $225, bay liner boat in really nice condition, needs prop & fuel pump, trailer has new tires in excellent condition $1,200 obo, 757-894-6319

20.16ft boat trailer, 18ft sail boat $100 757-694-7267

21.5 tickets to Erica Bidoux concert in Portsmouth, orchestra seats Row 10 $130 per ticket 757-710-1490

22.self contained hot dog cart, 65in flatscreen TV, glass China closet 757-694-8625