Robert Thomas Bundick, of Parksley, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021. To honor his wishes, family and friends will gather privately to celebrate his life. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Williams Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1, Parksley, VA, to assist with funeral expenses. Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements by the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home.