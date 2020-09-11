1.LF 2-3 bed 1-2 bath home for rent, between Onley and the Maryland line, within price range of $750, must allow pets 757-894-9414 call between 8 AM and 10:30 AM

2.2006 Chevrolet Uplander, burgundy in color, $3,500 obo 757-710-8019

3.2003 Jeep Liberty 4×4, 1996 Ford F-150, car trailer $800 obo 757-710-6148

4.LF kitchen counters and island 757-693-1450

5.2015 Ford F-150 pickup bedliner $100, large handcrank forge, 150lbs anvil 757-894-3742

6.42in Craftsman mower deck 894-3196

7.Various vinyl albums, twin mattress in very good shape $25 obo, 2 cases of disposable briefs 757-787-2616

8.Husqvarna 54in grass cutter with no motor, cracked frame $100, 2008 Suzuki Boulevard $3,200, 29ft camper in pretty good condition $2,500 cash 894-5713

9LF 3 wheel bicycle, LF burn barrel 678-6342

10.3 dogs $50 each 757-710-6312

11.10in sliding miter saw $75, cart for a welder $35, 3 50ft air hoses 894-0823

12.757-710-5238 heavy duty box scrape, 6ft wide, comes w/ 5 adjustable teeth $450, heavy duty bush hog 6ft wide $600 firm, 6 seat spa hot tub $150

13.LF minivan, LF small car 1990-1997 410-422-8973