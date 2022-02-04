1.4 laying hens, almost 2 years old, willing to trade for Turkeys, quail, ducks (preferably not any white ducks) 757-710-3192

2.LF Early 70’s-1987 Shortbed C10 pickup trucks, LF factory tires and rims for a 1986 Chevrolet Caprice, LF body for a 1984-86 Cutlass Supreme, no title necessary 757-350-9497

3.LF claw feet for an old bath tub 757-442-9702

4.Set of 4 Firestone truck tires size LT245-70-r17 $200 obo 757-387-7174

5.LF used moped in good condition 757-505-6498

6. LF 6x12ft enclosed trailer 757-709-4287

7.2011 Chevy Traverse, well kept, excellent condition 757-678-3840

8.LF deep freezer, 7cu.ft or bigger 276-870-9676

9.50-60 year old H.C. Watson business card, small clip-on Mr. Ed Mirror, Nichol’s Bros. ash tray, medium Chincoteague painting by Emmet Watson 757-787-4537

10.2000 Mercury w/ 4wd, red in color, $2,000 obo 757-414-3144

11.LF 6ft wide patio door, French door or slider, 607-437-4782

12.20 acres of farm land, 1993 300E Mercedes-Benz 757-787-7677

13.Black walnuts, in the shell or already picked out, buy 1 half a pound and you get a half a pound free 757-894-3196

14.LF 2 small chest of drawers for a reasonable price 757-694-8324

15.Train board display w/ light sockets, green and red in color $100 757-665-4102 call after 3

16.Electric Guitar, black and white, case included 804-712-3441