A graveside service for Stewart Jenkins of Harborton will be conducted Monday at 1:00PM at Fairview Lawn Cemetery with Pastor Rob Kelly officiating.

Family will join friends at the funeral home Sunday from 3:00 to 5:00PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore.