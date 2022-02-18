1.Plus sized jumpsuits $10, plus sized mixie dresses $10 757-350-1908

2.Kenmore Chest type freezer in great condition $200, 42in. John Deere 100 series lawn tractor w/ grass bag attachments $400 757-710-1891

3.30 gal. Fish tank w/ lid, light, stand, and all accessories $60 757-894-8342

4.LF children’s play houses for use as goat boxes and chicken boxes, the larger the better 757-710-3192

5.Milwaukee 5378-21 1/2 Hammer/Drill kit, brand new in-the-box $135, ProForm 405E Treadmill, in very good condition $350, Brand new Hitch rack for wheelchair $150 757-710-8518

6.Older model Corcho wall-mounted gas heater, in working condition, model number CH15-2 757-442-3061

7.6 boxes of 2.75in. Remington 12 Gauge Express Long-Range shells $75, Half a box of Winchester X 158 grain .38 Special cartridges $25, LF 20 gauge semi-automatic shotgun 315-272-5480 (located in Exmore)

8.LF used moped in good condition 757-505-6498

9.Free-standing propane heater 757-331-1911

10.Set of 4 Firestone truck tires size LT245-70-r17 $200 obo 757-387-7174

11.LF claw feet for an old bath tub 757-442-9702

12.2012 Toyota Prius plug-in, runs, looks great $12,000 757-665-5847

13.LF enclosed trailer 6ft by 12ft 757-709-4287

14.LF auto body mechanic 757-387-0650

15.Upstanding frost-free deep freezer, vanity, 4 shelf dresser drawer w/ mirrors 757-894-2045

16.LF1.5 ton heat pump 757-505-6933

17.LF surplus brick blocks 757-694-1398

18.14in Laptop, brand new, in-the-box, 4 gigs of memory, accessories included (carrying bag, wireless mouse, studio mic) $450 443-365-8245

19.LF parts for a 2003 Infinity G35 757-709-0045