1.LF 2-3 bed 1-2 bath home for rent, between Onley and the Maryland line, within price range of $750, must allow pets 757-894-9414 call between 8 AM and 10:30 AM

2.2014 Nissan Sentra, small dent on left side of rear bumper, $6,000 757-329-8678

3.StrongSpa 4 person Jacuzzi $500 442-4381

4.LF above ground pool w/ working parts in good condition 757-999-0083

5.Troybuilt 0 turn, 50in. cut mower $400, 75 Mercury boat motor w/ controls $850, Camper shell for 6.5ft. truck bed $75 757-331-1911

6.2009 Toyota Camry, in very good condition, garage kept $3,800 757-442-4798

7.36ft Aluminum ladder $75, like new Brother electric typewriter w/ correctional tape FREE 757-999-0002

8.Brass chandelier w/ 6 arms, 3 reclaimed wood shelves, oak hope chest w/ cedar lining 757-709-4972

9.Deluxe wooden office chair w/ cushion $100 obo 757-695-0402

10.Golf clubs w/ new bag $75 757-787-3242

11.2003 Chevy Express van for parts 443-523-5741

12.LF small kitchen table w/ chairs 757-894-1696

13.1980 Dump truck w/ good engine, needs some body work $1,500 710-7146

14.2011 Chevy Camaro w/ sunroof, leather interior $11,000 804-436-7350

15.Gas grill w/ 5 knobs, temperature gauge $65 757-387-0805

16.Flexible hospital bed mattress w/ waterproof cover $5 789-7666

17.2018 24ft Pontoon boat w/ 150 motor $19,500 757-894-2520

18.20ft dog lead $6, mattress for single bed $10, 30+ pairs of women’s shoes $20 for all 757-854-8251

19.710-5093 rototiller $100

20.High preformance power washer w/ Honda engine $225, almost new men’s clothing of various brands 301-467-9522

21.Ford F-150 pickup w/ all new brakes, tires, oil, excellent condition $3,500 757-894-3742

22.Bike w/ back seat, fishing rod and accessories, Serta blanket 443-365-4134

23.LF Murray 42in riding mower for pets 410-845-1478

24.Brand new pair of iPods $150 obo 757-894-6319

25.Bed & 2 dressers, 3 wheeled bicycle 824-5389

26.Pair of bucket seats for late 70’s early 80’s GM $60, set of 15in. rims 757-387-7237

27.1996 camper w/ generator, 91,600mi. 202-430-7984