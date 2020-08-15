Corn production in Virginia was forecast at 49.5 million bushels, down 10% from the previous crop. Yield was estimated at 132 bushels per acre, down 12 bushels from the 2019 level. Acres for harvest as grain were estimated at 375,000 acres, down 5,000 acres from 2019. The U.S. corn production was forecast at 15.3 billion bushels, up 12% from 2019. Based on conditions as of August 1, yields are expected to average 181.8 bushels per acre, up 14.4 bushels from 2019. Area harvested for grain is forecast at 84.0 million acres, unchanged from the June forecast but up 3% from 2019.

Soybean production for Virginia is forecast at 20.7 million bushels, increased 9% from 2019. Yield was estimated at 37.0 bushels per acre, up 3.0 bushels from a year ago. U.S. soybean production was forecast at 4.42 billion bushels, up 25% from last year. Based on August 1 conditions, yields are expected to average 53.3 bushels per acre, up 5.9 bushels from last year. Area for harvest is forecast at 83.0 million acres, unchanged from June but up 11% from 2019.

Virginia farmers expect to harvest 10.1 million bushels of winter wheat during 2020. The expected crop for 2020 would be up 55% from the previous year. Growers expect a yield of 61.0 bushels per acre, down 1.0 bushels from 2019 and unchanged bushels from July. Farmers expect to harvest 165,000 acres for grain. Winter wheat production for the Nation was forecast at 1.20 billion bushels, down 8% from 2019. The United States yield is forecast at 51.1 bushels per acre, down 0.9 bushel from last month and down 2.5 bushels from last year. The expected area to be harvested for grain or seed totals 23.4 million acres, down 4% from last year.

Barley producers in Virginia forecast harvesting 612,000 bushels for 2020, up 35% from last year. Acres expected to be harvested for grain total 9,000 acres, up 2,000 from last year. Producers expect a yield of 68.0 bushels per acre, up 2.0 from last month but up 3.0 bushel from 2019. U. S. production is expected to total 175.9 million bushels, up 4% from last year. Acres harvested is forecast at 2.23 million acres, up 2% from last year. Growers nationwide anticipate a yield of 78.8 bushels per acre, up 2.7 bushels from the July forecast but up 1.1 bushels from 2019.

Virginia cotton production is projected to be 180,000 bales, down 26% from last year. Cotton yields are forecast to average 919 pounds per acre, down 225 pounds per acre from the previous year. Producers expect to harvest 94,000 acres, down 8,000 acres from 2019. U.S. cotton production was forecast at 18.1 million bales, down 9% from 2019. Yields are forecast to average 938 pounds per acre, up 115 pounds from last year. Harvested acreage is estimated at 9.25 million acres, down 20% from the previous year.

