1.Antique solid oak pedestal table 45in diameter, 3 leaves $200, FREE twin mattress 757-787-7351

2.LF somebody to do carpentry and painting, call or text 203-231-4632

3.Lawn aerator $30, bench grinder w/ stand $40 757-695-0402

4.1996 Lexus $6,000 757-787-7158

5.LF retro video games 757-709-0509

6.1971 Chevy Impala 350 emblems, 2 speed powerglide, chrome and glass included $400 710-1489

7.2 beds twin bed 6ft 38in, wood bed $20, rocker recliner $30 757-694-8982

8. , LF refrigerator w/ freezer 757-442-9702

9.LF dual axle car trailer for as cheap as possible, LF work truck as cheap as possible 302-519-1311

10.1999 Ford Escort, automatic $1,200 obo, LF 2bedroom trailer or house within price range of $600 a month between Pocomoke to Princess Anne 410-422-8973

11.4 dock poles 14ft $125 apiece 607-437-4782

12.Snowblower w/ blades $75 757-678-6250

13.Upright vacuum cleaner, color tv, cable box 757-331-2598

14.Craftsman chainsaw 18-20in $125, generator 110-220 $125 442-5623

15.Various men’s dress suits, shirts, shoes, ties, etc, various colors and brands, very well taken care of 710-1490