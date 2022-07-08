    1. All New Purchased in April of 2022 Husqvarna Backpack Bower (Never Used)$275 obo, Husqvarna Weed Eater  (Used Once)$225 obo, Simpson Power Washer 3000 psi (Used Once)$300 obo Serious inquires only Call or text 757-709-8008
    2. Young Guiana birds for sale 757-817-4722
    3.  ladies 26″  purple cruiser bicycle $75 firm cash only call 757-710-6779
    4. For sale a wheelchair lift that hooks on back of a van, 2 wheelchair ramps one of them is 5ft the other is 10ft call for price (757)789-5287
    5. LF 2002 Pontiac Grand am for parts, for sale outdoor cast aluminum bar style table with two chairs needs to be painted asking $150 call or text 757-678-6834
    6. 1 acre land in Mappsville $29,000, Bobcat 773 diesel w/accs. $10,500, 12,000 BTU a/c unit $125 757-710-5238
    7. LF someone to remove concrete steps and build new wooden steps 757-787-7163
    8. 1994 Chevy 4×4 pick up  $3,600 757-894-6319
    9. LF work truck, LF car trailer, for sale power washer $65  302-519-1311
    10. Maytag electric stove $100 obo works fine 410-251-7341
    11. Cub Cadet 44″ riding mower w/extras $400  757-665-4132
    12. Snap On tire machine for sale 757-894-2267
    13. Lawn sweeper $50 firm  757-709-9255
Broadwater Academy - It's Worth it!