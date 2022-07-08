A graveside service for Mr. Larry Belote, Sr. of Salisbury, MD will be held on Saturday at 1 PM at the gravesite at Shiloh UM Church Cemeterey, Johnson Neck Road, Pocomoke, MD. A public viewing will be held from 11 AM until 12 noon at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. Services are entrusted to the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.

