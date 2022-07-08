A graveside service for Mr. Larry Belote, Sr. of Salisbury, MD will be held on Saturday at 1 PM at the gravesite at Shiloh UM Church Cemeterey, Johnson Neck Road, Pocomoke, MD. A public viewing will be held from 11 AM until 12 noon at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. Services are entrusted to the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Salisbury, MD.
Related Posts
Grant W. Wallop of Bloxom
June 12, 2019
Ms. Nancy C. Matthews of Parksley
September 24, 2020
Mr. Raymond Campbell
November 8, 2018
Janice Goodwine Mason
December 30, 2020
Local Conditions
July 8, 2022, 11:12 am
Cloudy
75°F
75°F
4 mph
real feel: 80°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 78%
wind speed: 4 mph ENE
wind gusts: 4 mph
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 5:49 am
sunset: 8:27 pm
56 minutes ago
Katie Williams: Exmore Business Owner Exhibits Her Artistic SideKatie Williams, owner of Wild Roots salon on Main Street, is a successful businesswoman as well as a talented hair stylist. She's also an accomplished artist, and she's preparing to open her first Exm...