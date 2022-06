1. Looking for a 3 or 7 speed 26″ men’s cruiser style

bicycle in excellent condition. Text or call

757 710 6779

2. L/f a 1998 to 2009 Toyota, Honda , Lexus, Acura car that is in good condition with no work needed. Miles do not matter. Priced below 9k Call 757 787 3993 Before pm

3. Grizzly tenoning jig. $30

Craftsman 9 inch radial arm saw $70 757 678 7419

4. 2010 HONDA CIVIC 72K MILES GOOD TIRES NEEDS AC WORK $5500 OR TRADE FOR A PICKUP OF EQUAL VALUE 718-916-9758

5. HANDYMAN SPECIAL IN BELLE HAVEN…. 3 BR HOUSE $25k, 757-414-0429

6. 48 INCH JOHN DEERE RIDING MOWER $800 GARAGE KEPT GC 757-387-2114

7. NEW 14.5 INCH BY 17 PROP FIT 150 YAMAHA MOTOR $

100 757-710-6128

8. RYOBUI BISCUIT CUTTER $90.. HITACHI AIR STAPLER FOR PLYWOOD AND PANELING $90 kOBALT WET TILE SAW $95..757-894-0823

9. POULAN 18 INCH CHAIN SAW NEW..757-787-7969

10. AIR CONDITIONER..5K BTU 2 YRS OLD $75 WITH REMOTE..757-710-8099

11. 95 PLYMOUTH VOYATER V6 AUTO 108K MILES LOADED.. READY NEXT WEEK NEEDS HEAD LINER $1500 OBO…410-422-8973

12. 1986 OLDSMOBIL CUTLASS.. 350 MOTOR 3/4 LIFT CAM NEW TRANS NEW TIRES AND RIMS $6500 OBO…757-990-5088

13. 2000 MUSTANG CONVERTIBLE $4500 NEW GENERATOR IN BOX $750 LF 2 BEDROOM HOUSE $750 A MONTH RENT.. 757-678-3520

14. WICKER SET..4 CORN

15. MCGREGOR SAIL BOAT WITH SAILS AND TRAILER $500 757 414-0505

16. 1980S YAMAHA GUITAR RACK PRACTICE AMP 757-710-3813,.