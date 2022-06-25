The 68th annual Wachapreague Volunteer Fireman’s Carnival is underway and Saturday night’s entertainment is the Fil Rhythm Band. Enjoy the rides, bingo, oyster, clam fritter, softcrab sandwiches and hamburgers and fries. Top it off with ice cream. Carnival opens at 7 pm.

On Saturday, the Assawoman United Methodist Church is having a yard sale at the church from 8 am until. The sale will feature housewares, collecibles, furniture, clothes and a silent auction featuring a Grayson Chesser pintail pair and Kefford Linton Penguin Decoys.

Due to small craft adversery last Sunday: The Eastern Shore of Virginia Anglers Club will be holding a Cobia tournament this Saturday, June 25 from 9:30 till 3:00 at the Harborton public boat ramp. The public is welcome to attend. Club membership is required for $10.00. A Calcutta will be started as well. For more tournament information and rules go to esvac.org.

There will be free eye screening at Shiloh Baptist Church on Boston Road near Painter from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday

The Independence Day Celebration Resumes at the New Church VFD Saturday night from 5 p.m until 10 p.m. There will be New Church oyster fritters, pizza , hamburgers, Hot Dogs and Barbecued Chicken. Rides and games for the kida and an Auction at 7 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:20 p.m.

The Cape Charles Free Summer Concert series will resume in Cape Charles’s Beautiful Central park, presented by Citizens for Central Park and the Town of Cape Charles. The Harbor for the Arts Summer Festival is the longest summer long concert series on the Eastern Shore and showcases a variety of musical artists with something for everyone. Tonight features the US Air Force Concert Band. Show begins at 7 p.m. and all shows are free.

Sunday June 26, the Mt. Nebo Baptist Church will welcome Pastor Dorothy Austin Ivory from Love, Faith, Deliverance Holiness Church in Mappsville along with her choir and congregation. The time of the service is 3 p.m.

