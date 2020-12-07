MONDAY DECEMBER 7

1. There will be FREE office chairs behind the Weichert Mason-Davis Building, off King st., in the town of Onancock after 12pm tomorrow 12/8/20. First come, first serve. If you have any questions please dial 757-787-1010 or email agent@mason-davis.com. Thank you!!

2. 410-430-7128 free…used bricks from old chimney…located in Accomac…

3. Greenbush trailer, 2 bedroom, bath, central air, propane heat,

$650 deposit, $650 month rent,

Text 203.231.4632

4. Looking for someone to do roof repair in Exmore 757 672 6433

5. DODGE CARAVAN VAN 07 FREE CLOTHES AND TOOLS TO SELL 894-1521

6. CHICKENS $5 EGGS $3 DOZ.. NEW FLIP PHONE $50 757-387-2008

7. LF HAY FOR GOATS….757-350-1646

8. Looking to buy AK-47 Ar-15 any pistols and shotguns also looking for any 5.56 and 9mm ammo 678-2254

9. 9 piece dining room set all wood

Dining table with 6 chairs and table leaf (chairs need some work)

China cabinet

Side board (buffet)

best offer 824-3789

10. 894-0196 have 2 shotguns 12 gauge willing trade either for a deer rifle

11. 1995 CONVERDION VAn $4000 2001 SILVERADO 1500 $4000 777-2506

12. 275 GAL OIL TANK WITH STAND $150—709-0864

13. SALT TREATED LUMBER… LF JUNK APPLIANCES AND SCRAP METAL 678-2566

14. 50 inch Vizio HD tv. Comes with remote and hdmi cable.

Great condition

$50 firm

Call 757 693 2093

15.2007 MAZDA 3 V6 AUTO LOADED NEW PARTS READY TO GO $4000 FIRM 1999 B 3000 PICKUP $3000 CASH FIRM 443-735-6078

16. 97 GEO METRO EXC.. NEW CLUTCH.. $200 787-8340

17. STEP EXERCISE MACHINE 110..$200.. BLACK AND DECKER ONE INCH DRILL AND STAND $150..10 INCH DELTA CABINET SAW WITH EXTENSIONS $1300 ..442-5908