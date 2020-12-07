Funeral services for Mr. Donald Price, Sr., of Snow Hill, Md., will be held Saturday at 12 Noon at the Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be held at Hutt’s Chapel Cemetery, Snow Hill, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, MD.