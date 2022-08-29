1. I have the following items for sale:

Frigidaire 4 burner black electric range with storage drawer only a little over 1 year old, asking 250.00

1988 Harley Davidson Sportster 1200 Blue in color has 2124 miles, asking 3,500

2005 Harley Davidson Sportster Green in color 1224 miles, this bike comes with lots of extras, asking 6,000. Both bikes in great condition, For more information and pictures text 757-709-5159

2. 8×10 shed Is blue and white in color like new condition ..located in the painter Virginia area pay 3,500 for it..I would like 1,800 Firm .. Just getting rid of it because I can’t take it with me When I move 757-710-0245

3. LF someone to work on Singer Sewing machines. 757 999 1664

4. Selling windows from an 1930 Colonial house. 32 windows.

Antique Cast Iron Radiator Heaters for sale

Call for more information call 757-710-8835.

5. BOAT SHELF – 6 FT – NAVY AND NATURAL – $75.00

FULL SIZE MATRESS/BOX SPRING/HOLLYWOOD FRAME/QUILT AND SHAMS/2 SETS OF SHEETS – 150.00

CHEST OF DRAWERS – MAPLE – $50.00

CEDAR CHEST – ANTIQUE GREEN FINISH/PADDED TOP – $50.00 787-3069

6. Looking for a mobile home 757 350 0838

7. I have for sale a wheelchair lift that hooks onto a van or car. Then I have a 10ft. wheelchair ramp for sale. call for price (757)789-5287

8. MOTORIZER WHEEL CHAIR $1500…757-666=-8718

9. HONDA PRE LUDE 5 SPEED 1992 RUNS GOOD 757-350 1338.

10.WEDDING GOWN WITH TRAIN SIZE 14 PURCHASED AT RUSSELLS… $150…757-710-7507

11. DRESSER..$150..757-709-1522

12. L/f late model cars and trucks running or not must be complete 757 302 5082

13. HEARTHRITE VENT FREE MINI HEARTH LPG HEATER. 25,000 BTU ASKING $200.00 LITELY USED.710

-8418

14. LF USED QUEEN SIZE BOX SPRING AND MATRESS.. NORTH ACCOMACK… 894-0309

15. ANVIL.. WITH STAND.. ODDS AND END TOOLS… WATER BUCKETS… $100 FOR THE WHOLE BUNCH 631 774-3739

16. MEAT CUTTING BAND SAW BY BIRO… ANTIQUE WICKER BABY BASANETT…442-5500

17. 710-5238 2005 BUICK SUV QUIET.. NEEDS A FILTER STRAINER FOR TRANSMISSION $600….ACRE ON TURKEY RUN ROAD… HIGH LAND $29K…773 DIESEL BOBCAT… VGC $10,500.

18. JAZZY ELECTRIC WHEEL CHAIR.. LITTLE USAGE $1500 OBO 443-880-8775

19. LF ROOM FOR RENT..757-709-4685

20. 2019 ON AND OFF ROAD BIKE 400 MIS 200 $2400 LIKE NEW.. W HELMET; 5 JEEP WHEEL WITH TIRES MOUNTED 245-75-17 FIVE WHEELS ADN TIRES COME OFF A 21 JEEP $600..COUGAR 92 V6 $3000..

EVERYTHING WORKS… CALL FOR DETAILS.. 894-5713

.