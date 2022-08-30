103.3 FM WESR and 105.7 FM Coastal Country will be proudly broadcasting another season of Virginia Tech Football this year, along with High School Football.

The Brent Pry era officially gets underway this week as the Virginia Tech football team travels to Norfolk for a clash with Old Dominion Friday night, Sept. 2. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.

This year’s sponsors for Virginia Tech Football are Bayside Rehab, Onancock Building Supply, Mountaire Farms, Dublin Farms, HM Terry Brothers Seafood, Cape Charles Animal Hospital, Pep-Up, Accomack and Northampton County Farm Bureaus and Preston Ford in Keller.

Tech Talk Live has been moved from Monday night’s to Thursday evenings mostly, with the occasional Wednesday evening show which is the case this week. Catch Tech Talk Live this Wednesday night on 105.7 FM Coastal Country.

Pregame coverage, which will officially bring Bill Roth back as the sound of the Hokies, will begin at 5:30 PM on Friday evening on 103.3 FM WESR.

On the local sports front, WESR radio will begin our 55th season covering local high school football this Thursday night on 103.3 FM with our coverage of the Chincoteague Pony’s hosting the Broadwater Academy Vikings at 6:00 PM.

Due to a national referee shortage, a handful of local games this year will be played on Thursday evenings.

High School Football is brought to you this year by your Eastern Shore of Virginia Subways, Onancock Building Supply, Royal Farms, Perdue Farms, McDonalds, and Preston Ford in Keller.

