1.As seen on TV! Power XL smokeless grill, brand new right out the box. 757-350-9619

2. Dog pen, $200. 757-709-1522

3. LF 3-4 bedroom in Painter-Wattsville, VA area. Call 757-894-2204 anytime after 5:30 Mon-Fri. Texts messages and voicemails are welcomed. Serious inquiries only.

4. 2016 42″ Craftsman lawn tractor in overall good shape but needs valve reset. Spare deck comes with. $100 with new battery, without the battery $50. 757-442-3013

5. 2005 Chrysler Town and Country, runs great like its brand new, $800. 757-678-2778

6. Wheelchair lift that hooks onto a van or car. 10ft. wheelchair ramp for sale. Call for price (757)789-5287

7. Frigidaire 4 burner electric range with storage drawer asking 250. 1988 Harley Davidson Sportster 1200 Blue in color, has 2124 miles asking $3,500. 2005 Harley Davidson Sportster Green in color, has 1,224 miles and comes with several extras asking $6,000. For more information and pictures please text ONLY to 757-709-5159

8. GE washer and LP gas dryer in good working condition. Can be stackable. $350. 1-757-232-3612

9. Brand new 75 inch LG flatscreen tv for sale, $1,000 non negotiable, never been used. Box was only opened to make sure all items were inside. Tv is too big for my stand. Call me for more information. 757-387-2473

10. FOR SALE: Modified utility trailer. Single Axle. 3,000 lb Gross Weight. Interior Dimensions: 4’10” wide/7’8″ long/3’9″ sideboard High. CALL:1-757-894-7175 , for price and pictures

11. 1 bedroom apartment for rent in Jamesville, $500 a month, 1/3 of the utilities, first and last month’s rent for deposits. 7577-387-0570

12. LF set of hubcaps for a 1999 Crown Victoria, must fit a 16 inch rim. 757-894-7003

13. LF 3 bedroom home in Accoamck County. 443-754-5498

14.LF empty drywall plastic mud buckets. 443-754-5313

15. LF nice used car that is running good at a reasonable price, between $1,500 and $2,000. 757-693-7339

16. 6 gun guncase, upright, wood with glass front door, $40. 757-709-0059

17. LF hood for a John Deere LT150. 757-894-3196

18. Recliner, lift chair. Hospital bed. One piece couch. All three are free, just come pick up. 757-710-5144

19. LF aluminum sheet metal break for bending house trim. In Accomack County, 410-430-7128

20. 2 air conditioners: 5500 BTU, $40. 8K Btu, $75. 5 press cane chairs, four have cane and in good condition, fifth doesn’t have cane, $75 for all. 757-665-4854

21. Swivel chair, like new. Black table, round, with four swivel chairs. Vanity. 757-894-2045

22. 2000 Bayliner Capris 17 foot boat, inboard outboard motor needs work, trailer and tires are in good shape, $800. Cherrywood cabinet, 4×3 foot, $50. Rideable horse, 6 volt, child can ride it outside, plays music, makes horse sounds, 5 MPH, $75 OBO. 443-880-1331

23. Antique rock island 577 vise, very large and heavy, 6 inch jaws, 12.5 inch opening, $300 OBO. 410-430-0476 in Exmore

.