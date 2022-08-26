The Virginia Department of Social Services(VDSS) has. received federal approval to issue retroactive Summer P-EBT benefits to eligible K-12 students. As food security continues to be a challenge for many Virginia households with school-age children, VDSS is pleased to be able to offer this temporary assistance to individuals and families in need of nutritional support. The additional P-EBT benefit will provide approximately $276 million in food assistance to more than 700,000 students. All school-age children who attended a school approved to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision or were eligible to receive free or reduced-price meals during the 2021- 2022 school year can expect to receive a one-time summer benefit of $391 on their previously issued P-EBT or SNAP EBT card. Households that do not have an existing P-EBT or SNAP EBT card will have a card mailed to the address provided by their school within seven to 10 days of benefit issuance. Additional assistance for lost or discarded EBT cards is available at PebtVA.com.

Eligible households should also note that federal regulations have changed regarding the expiration of unused benefits on inactive SNAP EBT or P-EBT cards. Previously, unused SNAP and P-EBT benefits were removed after one year of inactivity. Benefits will now expire on cards after nine months of no spending activity, as required by federal law. To retain benefits and maintain an active card status, an eligible food purchase must be made within nine months. Additional communication and instructions have been mailed to SNAP and P-EBT recipients to further awareness and ensure households are able to make maximum use of these nutrition benefits.

Households that do not qualify for P-EBT benefits and are in need of additional food resources may be eligible for assistance through the following community-based resources:

● TheUSDA National Hunger Hotline, operated byHungerFree America, also assists families with food assistance for their children. The Hotline connects callers with emergency food providers in their community as well as through government assistance programs and various social services. For more information, call 1-866-3-HUNGRY (1-866-348-6479) or 1-877-8-HAMBRE (1-877-842-6273) (en Español).

● SNAP households can also utilize theVirginia FreshMatch program, which matches SNAP benefits dollar-for-dollar when purchasing fruits and vegetables at participating farmersʼ markets and neighborhood grocery stores. A list of participating outlets can be found by using the interactive map located on their webpage.

.