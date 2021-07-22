Funeral services for Mr. William Perry, Jr. of Salisbury, MD will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. A public viewing will be held on Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the Center. Interment will be at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Hurlock, MD. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Hoe, Salisbury, MD.
Related Posts
William D. Coard, Jr.
August 12, 2018
Lawrence Nottingham of Cheriton
March 15, 2021
Mr. Theodore R. Graves of Parksley
March 10, 2021
Ida M. Daniels
January 2, 2019
Local Conditions
July 22, 2021, 3:41 pm
Mostly sunny
80°F
80°F
7 mph
real feel: 84°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 51%
wind speed: 7 mph NW
wind gusts: 9 mph
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 5:59 am
sunset: 8:20 pm
1 hour ago
Health Department lifts Kiptopeke Swimming Advisory - Shore Daily NewsThe Northampton County Health Department has lifted the Swimming Advisory that had been in place at Kiptopeke State Park Beach. Re-testing conducted by the Virginia Department of Health on July 21, ...