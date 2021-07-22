Funeral services for Mr. William Perry, Jr. of Salisbury, MD will be held on Saturday at 11 AM at Bennie Smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD.  A public viewing will be held on Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the Center.  Interment will be at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Hurlock, MD.  Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Hoe, Salisbury, MD.