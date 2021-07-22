Funeral services for Angela Davis of Laurel, Delaware will be held on Saturday at 12 noon at the United Deliverance Center, Laurel, Delaware. A public viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the Center. Interment will be at Macedonia A.M.E. Cemetery, Seaford, DE. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Seaford, DE.
