William David Bradshaw, 62, husband of Stephanie Hotvedt Bradshaw and a resident of Exmore, VA, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022, at Riverside Regional Medical Center, Newport News, VA. A native of Belle Haven, VA, he was the son of the late Kinley Bradshaw and the late Jackie Bloxom Bradshaw. David was a retired security guard for Perdue.

In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by one brother, Edward Thomas Bradshaw of Norfolk, VA and his beloved cat Harold.

Graveside service will be held Friday, August 26, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Belle Haven Cemetery with Reverend Christopher Kit Laxton officiating. Flowers will be accepted. Memorial contributions may be made to Eastern Shore SPCA Inc., PO Box 164, Onley, VA 23418.

Anyone wishing to pay respects may do so before or after the funeral at the residence of Cindy Daffin Mears, 25858 Rogers Street, Onley, VA.

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

