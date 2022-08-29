A service to celebrate the life of William D. “Bill” Taylor of Orange, VA, formerly of Greenbush, will be held at the Naomi Makemie Presbyterian Church on Saturday afternoon 1, with The Reverend Monica Gould officiating. Private interment, with military honors, will be held in the Onancock Cemetery.

Contributions in Bill’s memory may be made to Naomi Makemie Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 397, Onancock, VA 23417.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams Funeral Homes, Onancock, VA and Parksley, VA.

.