Football

The Broadwater football team hosted Covenant on Saturday. Broadwater lost the game by a score of 36 to 18. The lost moves Broadwater to 0-1 on the season and will be action again Thursday as they play at Chincoteague, which will be broadcast live on 103.3 FM WESR.

Volleyball

The Arcadia Firebirds girls volleyball team played Bruton on Saturday. The Firebirds lost 3 to 2. With the lost, the Firebirds moves to 1-2 on the season.

The Nandua Warriors girls volleyball team played Bruton on Saturday. The Warriors lost 3 to 0. With the lost, the Warriors moves to 0-1 on the season.

.